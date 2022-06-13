"Margaritaville" comes to Reidsville!

It's the first time a community theater has ever presented the "Margaritaville" show in North Carolina.

Example video title will go here for this video

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — If you're looking for some "Changes In Latitude" you need to head to Reidsville next weekend. The Theater Guild of Rockingham County is presenting the Broadway play, "Margaritaville" and it is a first in our state.

"We are thrilled to put this rocking, high-energy musical on stage right here in Reidsville," said director Justin Bulla, "We are the first community theater in North Carolina to put this production on and we carry that honor very proudly."

The play is a story about young love that, of course, happens in a Margaritaville bar and resort. The plot is woven around a slew of Jimmy Buffet songs including all the usual suspects like "It's Five O'Clock Somewhere", "Changes In Latitude" and even "One Particular Harbour"

"It is a non-stop musical that will have audiences singing and dancing their way through the production," said lead actor," Jack Muzycka, "It's basically a two-hour party with a play mixed in somewhere in there."