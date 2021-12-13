Marie Osmond returns to Battleship Wisconsin after 30 years

The country and pop star stepped foot on the ship for the first time since her USO show in 1990.

NORFOLK, Va. — Country and pop star Marie Osmond was aboard the Battleship Wisconsin on Monday, the first time since 1990.

Osmond was joined by World War II veterans who had newspaper clippings of her from past United Service Organizations (USO) performances.

The singer had not been on board since her USO performance in 1990.

“We performed right here. We sang and the ship was full of incredible people,” Marie Osmond said. “It was an amazing experience; I remember it vividly.”

Osmond reminisced on her performance and said while she did a lot of shows for the USO, the one with the Wisconsin was special.

While onboard, she showed her nephew where her original signature was preserved, and even added a new signature.

She spoke with the veterans about their time in the service and swapped stories about her performance in 1990.

Osmond is in town for a special Virginia Arts Festival holiday performance at Chrysler Hall.