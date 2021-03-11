Matthew Morrison talks about his career and coming to the Triad

Eric Chilton grabbed a few moments to chat with the former "Glee" star about life and performing.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — You may know him from the TV show "Glee" or you may know him from a Broadway play or two but we all know him as a fantastic entertainer.

Matthew Morrison made a name for himself on "Glee" but his talents stretch far from just that show.

"It all started when I was young and in a summer camp. I performed in a play there and truly discovered my dream. I was a very imaginative child with no real outlet, until then," said Morrison, "After that I knew where my future would lie."

He went to New York University for a year-and-a-half and then left for the stage.

"The university had a strict "no audition" policy but I felt like I could do it on my own so I auditioned here and there and landed my first Broadway play at 19," continued Morrison.

7 plays later and a few years and he landed "Glee". A move that would be a turning point for his career. Even though that show is over his career continues and this Saturday he will join the Greensboro Symphony to croon and dance his way into our hearts.

"There is nothing like singing with the power of a symphony behind you," said Morrison, "It's like being a general of an army. I absolutely love it. You will hear a little bit of everything Saturday night. Everything from Broadway favorites to even a few "Glee" songs here and there."

If you want tickets to the show go to The Greensboro Symphony's website.