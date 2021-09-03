"Men Who Cook" competition goes virtual

The longtime fundraiser for the SECU Family House says 'the show must go on'.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Typically, Men Who Cook brings together local male amateur chefs and their cooking teams who battle it out to win over the nearly 400 hungry attendees. Participating chefs come from all sectors of the Winston-Salem community from banking to clergy, lawyers to realtors, higher education to local media, and everything in between.

Due to the pandemic, the Men Who Cook will entail an auction of private dinners provided by some favorite Men Who Cook past chefs plus some new venues and chefs. This year, people will bid on their own personalized dining experience. Whether it be an outdoor barbeque with thirty friends, an intimate in-home three-course meal, or a casual picnic and wine pairing at a local winery, there will be safe options for everyone.

“While I’d rather be together with all my friends and neighbors at our typical in-person event, I think this version will create some really unique memories!” says Kathy Carr, executive director of the Family House. “I encourage folks to bid on the experiences and support our wonderful families.”

An alternative to a hospital waiting room or an expensive hotel, the Family House provides affordable accommodations for adult patients and caregivers who have been referred by one of three local organizations – Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Trellis Supportive Care.

Bidding Open March 15 – 20, 2021