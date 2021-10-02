A Triad podcast is like no other you've ever heard

The Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts has a podcast that connects people from all over the world.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The podcast is called "THINGS: A Global Conversation" and it features curators, makers, and other experts from around the world in conversation with people and objects from the Old Salem and MESDA collection.

Museum curator Daniel Ackerman says it's interactive as well.

"You’re invited to join the conversation via Zoom. The artifacts may be old, but the lessons we can learn from them are as contemporary and relevant as ever," said Ackerman.

The podcast is fascinating and promises to teach us all a thing or two about how travelers have introduced their culture to the areas they visited or migrated to.