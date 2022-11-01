Migos member Takeoff reportedly shot, killed at venue in Texas

Houston Police Homicide Unit is confirming that Takeoff and Quavo were at the party where the shooting took place.

HOUSTON — Rapper TakeOff, from the Atlanta-based hip-hop group Migos, was shot and killed outside of a bowling alley in Houston, Texas on Tuesday just after 2:30 a.m., according multiple sources including AP, Variety and TMZ.

There are reports of a deadly shooting at a party in Houston, Texas while Quavo and Takeoff from the group were there. It also left several people injured.

TMZ reported that Takeoff was killed in the shooting. Variety is also reporting that Takeoff was the victim in the deadly shooting. AP has now confirmed his death.

The Lawrenceville, Georgia native, whose real name is Kirsnik Khari Ball, was 28 years old.

Our Houston sister station KHOU reported that one man was indeed dead outside of the 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley.

Houston Police Homicide Unit is confirming that Takeoff and Quavo were at the party where the shooting took place.

However, Houston Police said they would not yet release the identity of the victim until family members were notified and plan to release additional information later in the day.

They did confirm that both Takeoff and Quavo were at a private party at the venue prior to the deadly shooting.

Witnesses told KHOU that Takeoff and Quavo were possibly involved.



Police added that the victim was shot in the head or neck and two other victims were taken in private vehicles to hospitals.