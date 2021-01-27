Was miniature golf invented in North Carolina? Some Pinehurst folks say yes

PINEHURST, N.C. — If you read the blog from the North Carolina Department of Cultural Resources you find an interesting story that dates back to the early 1900s. It makes a valid argument that miniature golf was first seen in the Pinehurst area.

We found a Popular Science article from 1918 that tells the story of a wealthy couple who built what they called a "Lilliputian Golf" course on their grounds. They did it as a fun-filled tournament-style event for a local ladies club and probably had no idea they were inventing what would be an American staple for more than a century.