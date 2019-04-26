PORTSMOUTH, Va. — How cool!

Missy Elliot, the rapper, singer, songwriter, dancer, and record producer, dropped by her alma mater Woodrow Wilson High School on Friday ahead of the 'Something in the Water' festival.

Portsmouth Public School

Portsmouth Public School said she also donated $25,000 to the school.

Missy Elliot is expected to perform as Pharrell Williams' Friend Friday night around 9:25 p.m.

The Portsmouth native has so many hits under her belt. She's earned her enormous fanbase through the '90s and 2000s after releasing hit songs like "Get Ur Freak On," "One Minute Man," "4 My People," "Gossip Folks," and "Work It." Missy has won five Grammys, 15 Moon Persons from the MTV Video Music Awards, and won six times at the BET Awards. And we're just scratching the surface.

