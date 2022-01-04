NC A&T’s Mister and Miss – Joshua Suiter and Zaria Woodford took the stage as award presenters at the 94th Academy Awards Sunday.

LOS ANGELES — It’s not every day you get the chance to go to the Oscars. That dream came true for two royal students from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University.

NC A&T’s Mister and Miss Joshua Suiter and Zaria Woodford took the grand stage Sunday in representation of HBCUs (historically black colleges and universities) as award presenters at the 94th Academy Awards.

The leading members of the university’s royal court were front and center at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Suiter and Woodford spoke about their experience as presenters in an interview with WFMY News 2.

“It was very refreshing, honestly," Woodford said. "I had never been to California, my brother lives out there in San Diego, and is going to law school, but I’ve never visited. Everyone was so genuine. The environment was so relaxed. It was a phenomenal experience.”

Suiter described his time at the Oscars as an uplifting one.

“The weather was nice, the scenery itself lifts your mood. It just touched my heart being around so many great people,” he said.

As the two prepared to take the stage, A&T alum Terrence Jenkins, better known as Terrence J, co-hosted the red carpet show.

“It was unbelievable to me…I was extremely grateful and excited,” Woodford said.

Suiter said he was overwhelmed with emotions.

“The biggest moment was just being there that Sunday,” he said. “Being there at 21, it just made me feel like, ‘you belong there.’”

Will Packer, producer of this year’s ceremony, and graduate of Florida A&M University, decided to highlight HBCUs at this year’s Academy Awards.

According to university officials, Packer’s production company chose Mister and Miss NC A&T as the very first HBCU king and queen to be featured.

“I am extremely grateful,” Woodford said.

