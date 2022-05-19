Model airplane club holds "Warbird Event" this weekend

The event is free to the public and features World War I and II replica model airplanes.

BROWNS SUMMIT, N.C. — Radio-controlled airplane hobbyists will flock to Browns Summit this weekend for the "Warbird Event". The Saturday and Sunday show will feature replicas of World War I and WWII radio-controlled aircraft.

"These planes can range in size from small electric powered foam planes, which we call 'foamies', to huge 100" wide aircraft that are powered by gas," said Greensboro Radio Aeromodelers Vice President Steve Ort, "These model airplanes run the gamut for cost as well. Some modelers get into the sport for around $100 dollars but the larger planes can run up to $10,000."

The group, known as GRAMs, is inviting the public to attend for free.

"We want families to come and see these wonderful aircraft scaled-down with every detail amazingly close to the original," continued Ort, "There will be concessions, pilot raffles, and prizes in addition to the amazing model airplanes."

GRAMs wants to inspire young ones to get into aeromodelling at an early age.

"We are a bunch of big kids who have all loved airplanes at one time or another in our lives," said Ort.

The "Warbird Event" is this Saturday and Sunday at 7790 Doggett Road in Browns Summit. They kick things off with registration at 9 am and the event starting at 10 am both days.