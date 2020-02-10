What happens when 4 Triad moms take over the airwaves

"Triad Moms On The Mic" is a podcast just for moms.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you're a mom in the Triad you may already know about "Triad Moms On Main". It's the wildly popular "mom site" with everything a local mom needs to keep the house and career running in tip top shape. But did you know they have ventured into the world of podcasts.

"We were approached by a podcast producer who asked if any one of us would be interested in doing a mom based podcast. But I don't think he expected for all four of us to say yes," said Dydek.

"We were a little nervous at the beginning but it didn't take long for all of us to jump in headfirst and make the show what we wanted it to be."

The podcast is meant to help moms with any topic they may be interested in. Everything from life hacks to balancing career and mom-hood but sometimes they may go off on a tangent.

"We find ourselves going in any direction that our conversation takes us. You honestly never know where the show will take you from one minute to the next," said Dydek