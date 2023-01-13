The most action-packed motorsports experience for families in the world today returns to Greensboro for an adrenaline-charged weekend.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This. Is. Monster Jam™! The most action-packed motorsports experience for families in the world today returns to Greensboro for an adrenaline-charged weekend that fans can only see on Saturday, January 14 and Sunday, January 15. Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, Monster Jam® features world-class athletes locked in intense competitions of speed and skill. Tickets are available on www.ticketmaster.com with Monster Jam Preferred Customers able to purchase advance tickets starting today, September 6 before tickets go on-sale to the general public on September 13. Fans can still sign up for free to become a Monster Jam Preferred Customer and get exclusive access to the pre-sale offer code.

The Monster Jam Pit Party will be held on Saturday and Sunday. At the Monster Jam Pit Party, fans can see the massive trucks up close, meet their favorite drivers and crews, get autographs, take pictures and enjoy other family-friendly fun. This unique experience is the only place that allows people to get up close access to the Monster Jam teams and get an insider’s look at how these trucks are built to stand up to the competition.

Greensboro fans will witness a fierce battle for the event championship with each skilled Monster Jam athlete tearing up the dirt with gravity-defying feats in 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks going head-to-head for points in Freestyle, Skills, Donuts and Racing competitions. Plus, fans can become part of the action by voting for the winner in the Skills, Donuts and Freestyle competitions via real-time, in-stadium fan voting on their smartphones.