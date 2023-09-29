Morgan Wallen adds second Charlotte concert due to overwhelming demand

CMA Entertainer, Male Artist and Album of the Year nominee Morgan Wallen announced a second Charlotte concert due to overwhelming ticket demand.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Country music superstar Morgan Wallen announced Friday that he's adding a second concert in Charlotte on his "One Night At A Time" tour due to overwhelming ticket demand.

Wallen will now perform at Bank of America Stadium on July 18 and 19. Both shows will feature support from Bailey Zimmerman, Nate Smith and Bryan Martin.

Wallen extended the tour with 10 new stadiums in 2024, including Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Wallen also added shows in Nashville, Tennessee, Minneapolis, Kansas City and Las Vegas.

“Thank y’all for an insanely fun and fulfilling 2023 tour,” Wallen said. “It was impossible for me to hit every stadium that I wanted to in 2023, so we’re gonna keep this tour going in 2024. See y’all out there!"

The singer's “Last Night” was the most-streamed song of the summer on Spotify’s “Songs of the Summer” list. Wallen currently has two hits top 10-and-climbing on country radio: “Everything I Love,” which interpolated The Allman Brothers' “Midnight Rider,” and the self-confident track “Thinkin’ Bout Me.”

Tickets for the tour will be using advance registration. Fans can register through Sunday, Oct. 1, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a day/time of the presale along with a code that grants them access to the presale.

Three dollars of every ticket sold for U.S. dates will benefit the Morgan Wallen Foundation, which supports programs for youth with a focus on sports and music.