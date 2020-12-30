A Mount Airy landmark returns to it's glory days

The Earle Theatre is now running "first run" movies, again.

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — You have to go back decades to remember when the historic Earle Theatre in downtown Mount Airy ran first-run flicks. But all that is about to change and it just makes sense in these upside-down times!

"We saw the opportunity and thought that this would be great for the city and the residents who remember The Earle's glory days," said Surry Arts Council director Tanya Jones, "A lot of us who grew up here have fond memories of movies they saw at this small one-screen theater."

The Earle is part of a resurgence in a lot of small to mid-sized towns and cities across the state. In Reidsville, a theater that shut its doors long ago is re-opening for all new shows as well as in Elkin, NC.