Film studio opening new location in eastern NC town

The Nash County town of Spring Hope is about to make it big in the movie business.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPRING HOPE, N.C. — Editor's note: The video in this story is from a previous report.

The Nash County, North Carolina town of Spring Hope is about to make it big in the movie business, according to a report from WRAL.

Major film producer Robert Rippberger with Ascent Studios is planning to open a studio there. He said he was attracted by the area's promise.

"We really think North Carolina has a lot to offer. This studio came out of me coming to North Carolina on a specific project and just seeing the potential," he said.

State leaders and the film commission have long worked behind the scenes to build and attract a major studio in the state. Incentives offered to attract the film community have included a 25% tax grant and a new bill in the house allowing for a 10% bump for filming outside of major metropolitan areas.

According to the North Carolina Film Office, more than 30 projects filled out applications for the Charlotte Regional Film Commission in 2022.

Guy Gaster, director of the North Carolina Film Office, told WCNC Charlotte that the state’s grant program makes money for the state by attracting productions that will invest millions into local economies.

"It’s an instant infusion of cash into those local economies,” Gaster said.

According to Gaster, film projects invested $416 million in North Carolina in 2021. As of July 1, 2022, productions have spent $180 million in state and have created 11,000 jobs.