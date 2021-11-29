New Christmas movies to debut on CBS

Check out these new Christmas specials as they air on WFMY!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As you snuggle up with your loved ones and grab the hot chocolate, be sure to pop some popcorn too!

Two new movies are coming to CBS in December and you can watch it all on WFMY News 2!

SUNDAY, DEC. 12

A Christmas Proposal (8:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. ET)

A down-on-her-luck chef, Maria Winters (Jessica Camacho), who dreams of starting a line of food trucks, agrees to pose as the girlfriend of a hotshot Seattle attorney, Julian Diaz (Adam Rodriguez), visiting his family for Christmas, to help him prove he’s the ideal candidate to take over the family firm. But their business arrangement is complicated by the magic of the season as real sparks begin to fly.

SUNDAY, DEC. 19

Christmas Takes Flight (8 p.m. - 10 p.m., ET/PT)