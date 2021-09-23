Home used to film 'Edward Scissorhands' now a free museum dedicated to the Burton cult classic

Step inside Scissorland for yourself!

LUTZ, Fla. — Tinsmith Circle in Lutz will never forget the movie magic once created there. And one home even lets you step back in time to relive that magic.

The Lutz home at 1774 Tinsmith Circle was used for filming Tim Burton’s 1991 cult classic “Edward Scissorhands” 30 years ago.

Back then, the houses in that part of the Pasco County subdivision were painted pastel colors.

After it was up for sale the new owners said getting this magical house wasn’t easy. The home had offers from all over the world with people trying to get their hands on this piece of history.

Now, the new owners want to make sure to keep as much of the authentic parts of the home as seen 30 years ago.

Some things they were able to salvage like a pair of scissors used to cut the dinosaur bush in the backyard, and the original counters in the kitchen used by Edward Scissorhands himself.

Scissorland, as it’s now being called, is free to visit. The only thing the owners ask is to make an appointment. You can do that here.