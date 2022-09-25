Taraji P. Henson buys out DC movie theater for showing of 'The Woman King'

WASHINGTON — Actress Taraji P. Henson is buying out a movie theater in DC this weekend to support Viola Davis in her new film "The Woman King," an all-female lead action film.
"DC, Pull up [hand emoji] !!! Let's show my sister @ViolaDavis, cast, and @gpbmadeit support in celebration of this legendary, empowering all female lead @WomanKingMovie," Henson wrote on Instagram. "We bought out the theater, let's show up and support [three stars emoji]."
Davis responded to Henson's Instagram post in a comment, "Thank you, Taraji! Love you sis [hand and black heart emojis]"
The free screening will be at the Regal Gallery Place, 701 7th Street Northwest, Washington D.C., 20001, at 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Henson is asking to arrive by 3 p.m.
Ticket to be distributed to one per person, attendees must present Taraji's Instagram post on the film for entry. Seats are on a first-served basis at the theater of the screening.
The film "The Woman King" is based on a remarkable story of Agojie, the all-female unit of warriors who protected the African Kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s with skills.
"The Woman King," which conquered the North American box officer in the first weekend in theaters, earned $19 million in ticket sales, according to estimates from Sony.
