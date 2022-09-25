Taraji P. Henson buys out DC movie theater for showing of 'The Woman King'

The screening is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. at Regal Gallery Place, 701 7th Street Northwest, Washington D.C. 20001. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early.

WASHINGTON — Actress Taraji P. Henson is buying out a movie theater in DC this weekend to support Viola Davis in her new film "The Woman King," an all-female lead action film.

"DC, Pull up [hand emoji] !!! Let's show my sister @ViolaDavis, cast, and @gpbmadeit support in celebration of this legendary, empowering all female lead @WomanKingMovie," Henson wrote on Instagram. "We bought out the theater, let's show up and support [three stars emoji]."

Davis responded to Henson's Instagram post in a comment, "Thank you, Taraji! Love you sis [hand and black heart emojis]"

The free screening will be at the Regal Gallery Place, 701 7th Street Northwest, Washington D.C., 20001, at 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Henson is asking to arrive by 3 p.m.

Ticket to be distributed to one per person, attendees must present Taraji's Instagram post on the film for entry. Seats are on a first-served basis at the theater of the screening.

The film "The Woman King" is based on a remarkable story of Agojie, the all-female unit of warriors who protected the African Kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s with skills.