Mural artist makes his mark in the Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Raman Bhardwaj moved to the U.S. from India in 2018. Working as a commercial artist was his line of work but it's his public art that has taken off. His murals inspire people all over the region and it all started in elementary school.

"I used to draw superheroes repeatedly until I got it just right," said Bhardwaj, "And luckily my parents were supportive and realized along with me that I was destined to work as an artist."

Bhardwaj's work has morphed into beautiful murals draped across the skyline of lots of Triad cities.

"I've always loved public art even more than say gallery work," continued Bhardwaj, "With gallery work, you gain a more intellectual eye on your work but public art is out there for the general public and it touches more people than in a gallery. To me, it really connects me with more people."

His work has gained so much popularity that the city has commissioned him for some artwork. But he says it's all a part of his love of art.

"I enjoy all styles of art but I have one that I call my own that is more like an illustration style that I hope to one day have on big buildings across the U.S." said Bhardwaj, "But for now I absolutely love bringing a smile to people's faces as they pass my work."