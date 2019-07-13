GREENSBORO, N.C. — PJ Morton is coming to Greensboro!

The Grammy Award winner will perform live at the White Oak Event Space at the Greensboro Coliseum during North Carolina A&T's homecoming weekend.

Tickets for the show will go on sale July 19 at ticketmaster.com and the Greensboro Coliseum Box Office. The show is slated for October 26 at 9 p.m.

Morton does it all, from singing, songwriting, producing, and even finding the time to play the keyboard for a little group called ‘Maroon 5.’ Maybe you’ve heard of them.

As apart of the gig, Morton was able to deliver a superb performance alongside the group at Super Bowl LIII.

Not to mention, Morton's Gumbo Unplugged album garnered three 2019 Grammy nominations as well.

One thing's for sure, in a music industry filled with both mediocre talent and amazing artists, Morton is definitely the latter.

Fans are in for a treat come October 26.

