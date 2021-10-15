Music will fill the farm this weekend

Summerfield Farms is holding its first annual Music Fest this Sunday featuring Stephanie Quayle.

SUMMERFIELD, N.C. — It is a perfect time for an evening of music, food, and perfect North Carolina weather. Summerfield Farms is hosting its first-ever music fest this Sunday.

"Because of my love of music this was exactly what I wanted to happen," said Owner Stephanie Quayle, "It is always so heart-warming to watch people in a community come together through the power of music."

The event will feature several musicians and bands including Stephanie Quayle who frequently plays the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville and then returns home to Summerfield.