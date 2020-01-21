CHARLOTTE, N.C. — 15-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys is set to perform in Charlotte this Fall.

Keys will bring her repertoire of worldwide hits to iconic venues across North America and Europe, including a stop at the legendary Radio City Music Hall in Key’s hometown of New York City.

Alicia Keys will play Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre on August 4. Tickets go on sale Monday January 27 at 10am at LiveNation.com.

The tour announcement comes fresh off Keys’ exciting news to fans last night that her forthcoming seventh studio album ALICIA is set to be released worldwide on March 20, via RCA Records. Keys also gave fans a first-look at the album’s stunning artwork. Pre-sale for the album is set for Friday, January 24, in celebration of Alicia’s birthday on January 25.

WCNC has a new app. Click here to download it

OTHER STORIES ON WCNC

Zac Brown Band announces Charlotte concert

Jimmy Buffett coming to Charlotte this Spring

Maroon 5 bringing 2020 tour to PNC Music Pavilion with Meghan Trainor