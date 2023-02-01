Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour makes stop in Charlotte

Queen Bey is set to perform in Charlotte in August!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Beyoncé is headed to the Queen City.

Wednesday, the pop icon announced her Renaissance World Tour for her seventh studio album. The tour is set to launch in Europe in May. The U.S. leg of her tour begins in July.

The 'Cuff It' singer is set to perform at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on August 9.

Here is a full list of dates in the U.S. where Beyoncé will grace the stage:

July 12: Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field

July 15: Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium

July 17: Louisville, KY - Cardinal Stadium

July 20: Minneapolis, MN - Huntington Bank Stadium

July 22: Chicago, IL - Soldier Field

July 26: Detroit, MI - Ford Field

July 29: East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

July 30: East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

Aug. 1: Boston, MA - Gillette Stadium

Aug. 3: Pittsburgh, PA - Heinz Field

Aug. 5: Washington, DC - FedEx Field

Aug. 9: Charlotte, NC - Bank of America Stadium

Aug. 11: Atlanta, GA - Mercedes Benz Stadium

Aug. 16: Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium

Aug. 18: Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium

Aug. 21: St. Louis, MO - Dome at America's Center

Aug. 24: Phoenix, AZ - State Farm Stadium

Aug. 26: Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium

Aug. 30: San Francisco, CA - Levi's Stadium

Sept. 2: Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium

Sept. 3: Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium

Sept. 11: Vancouver, Canada - BC Place

Sept. 13: Seattle, WA - Lumen Field

Sept. 18: Kansas City, MO - Arrowhead Stadium

Sept. 21: Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium

Sept. 23: Houston, TX - NRG Stadium

Sept. 27: New Orleans, LA - Caesars Superdome

Beyoncé Fun Facts

- Beyoncé became the only artist besides Mariah Carey to have a #1 hit in four separate decades in 2020.

-She became the first Black woman to headline Coachella in 2018.

-Beyoncé is named after her mother's maiden name.

-She is the first artist to be nominated for four GRAMMYs genre categories for her Lemonade album.

-As a young girl, Beyoncé won 35 talent competitions in a row.

