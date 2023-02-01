Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour makes stop in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Beyoncé is headed to the Queen City.
Wednesday, the pop icon announced her Renaissance World Tour for her seventh studio album. The tour is set to launch in Europe in May. The U.S. leg of her tour begins in July.
The 'Cuff It' singer is set to perform at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on August 9.
Here is a full list of dates in the U.S. where Beyoncé will grace the stage:
- July 12: Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field
- July 15: Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium
- July 17: Louisville, KY - Cardinal Stadium
- July 20: Minneapolis, MN - Huntington Bank Stadium
- July 22: Chicago, IL - Soldier Field
- July 26: Detroit, MI - Ford Field
- July 29: East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
- July 30: East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
- Aug. 1: Boston, MA - Gillette Stadium
- Aug. 3: Pittsburgh, PA - Heinz Field
- Aug. 5: Washington, DC - FedEx Field
- Aug. 9: Charlotte, NC - Bank of America Stadium
- Aug. 11: Atlanta, GA - Mercedes Benz Stadium
- Aug. 16: Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium
- Aug. 18: Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium
- Aug. 21: St. Louis, MO - Dome at America's Center
- Aug. 24: Phoenix, AZ - State Farm Stadium
- Aug. 26: Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium
- Aug. 30: San Francisco, CA - Levi's Stadium
- Sept. 2: Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium
- Sept. 3: Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium
- Sept. 11: Vancouver, Canada - BC Place
- Sept. 13: Seattle, WA - Lumen Field
- Sept. 18: Kansas City, MO - Arrowhead Stadium
- Sept. 21: Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium
- Sept. 23: Houston, TX - NRG Stadium
- Sept. 27: New Orleans, LA - Caesars Superdome
Beyoncé Fun Facts
- Beyoncé became the only artist besides Mariah Carey to have a #1 hit in four separate decades in 2020.
-She became the first Black woman to headline Coachella in 2018.
-Beyoncé is named after her mother's maiden name.
-She is the first artist to be nominated for four GRAMMYs genre categories for her Lemonade album.
-As a young girl, Beyoncé won 35 talent competitions in a row.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.