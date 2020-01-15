GREENSBORO, N.C. — Tickets go on sale later this week for Triad country music fans to see Scotty McCreery in concert this spring.
McCreery performs at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex's Piedmont Hall at 8 p.m. on March 12.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Greensboro Coliseum Box Office and on event websites Livenation.com and Ticketmaster.com.
Scotty McCreery is the voice behind hits like "See You Tonight" and "Feelin' It" which both topped the charts and went Platinum.
He's also a Garner, NC native and the winner of American Idol Season Ten. His current and third album is called Seasons Change.
