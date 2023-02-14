'The Chicks' country band coming to Greensboro

Fans better check their bank accounts, because tickets go on sale on Thursday, Feb. 16.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Everyone hold on to your hats, The Chicks are coming to the Triad!

The country music band will be coming to Greensboro on July 30 as part of their world tour. Canadian folk band Wild Rivers will also be there to open the Greensboro show.

The Chicks will be playing in the Greensboro Coliseum.

The Chicks, formerly known as The Dixie Chicks, have been releasing music since 1990. After a nearly 14-year hiatus since their last album was released in 2006, The Chicks came back full force with their 2020 album, Gaslighter.

The Chicks are 13-time Grammy award winners with many of their albums going platinum. They have sold more than 30.5 million albums.

