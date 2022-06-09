Luke Combs World Tour features special guests Riley Green and Brent Cobb

Luke Combs sets out to embark on a world tour that includes parts of North America, France, and Australia.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina native and six-time County Music Award winner, Luke Combs, is going on a world tour!

Combs will also be joined by special guests Brent Cobb, Lane Pittman, and Riley Green, among others.

This tour follows the success of Combs' third studio album, Growin’ Up, which debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums this year.

Combs is set to perform at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on July 15, 2023.

Pre-sale tickets for the North American dates of the tour go on sale Wednesday, September 14 at 4 p.m. local time. The Bootleggers, members of Combs' fan club, will be able to purchase tickets that same day at 10 a.m. local time. Both early access tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster Verified Fan.