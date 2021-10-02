Dolly Parton and Grand Ole Opry partner to auction special "9 to 5" 95th anniversary guitar for charity

Dolly Parton and the Opry Trust Fund are auctioning a one-of-a-kind handcrafted Oscar Schmidt acoustic guitar signed by Dolly herself!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Grand Ole Opry in Nashville is working 9 to 5 to help musicians and music industry professionals in need right now, so its partnering with Sevierville's favorite daughter to raise money to help them.

The auction is live right now on Charitybuzz and will run until February 19 at 3 p.m. The guitar, valued at $2,500, has received 24 bids as of Wednesday morning and is up to $4,850.