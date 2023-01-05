Rock band 'Eagles' add Greensboro tour date

Tickets go on presale on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 10 a.m. General sale will start on Friday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m.

Welcome to Hotel....Carolina?

Eagles add more Hotel California tour dates in Tampa, Columbia, Knoxville, Newark, and Greensboro.

The Eagles will be flying to Greensboro on April 4 and will be performing at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Tickets go on presale on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 10 a.m. with a number of VIP packages, premium seats, exclusive merchandise, etc. General sale will start on Friday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m.

The entirety of the Hotel California album will be performed from start to finish with accompaniment from an orchestra and choir. Afterwards, they'll have an intermission and then perform a set of their greatest hits.

Each show, including the Greensboro show, will start at 8 p.m.

These five new dates are being added to 77 prior shows, each of which that were sold out, according the Eagles.

