x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Music

The Rocket Man performing in Greensboro Tuesday night!

The Greensboro Coliseum will be packed Tuesday night for Elton John's concert.
Credit: AP
Elton John performs during his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Fans will finally 'feel the love' at the Greensboro Coliseum Tuesday night as Elton John takes the stage.

His concert in Greensboro was originally scheduled for May 23, 2020, but because of the pandemic was forced to reschedule to April 2022.

This is part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour which covers 5 continents and over 350 dates.

According to Elton John's website, after more than half a century on the road, the 75-year-old plans to retire from touring.

Jennifer Crane will arguably have one of the best seats in the house during the concert and she will get paid to be there.

"For three years, I've been waiting to see Elton John. I been to a lot of concerts, but that's kind of one of those bucket lists, rock icons, you know," Crane said.

She is an usher at the coliseum and will be working floor seats. She said she helps people find their seats or the nearest restroom, but all while listening to Elton John.

"Someone Saved My Life Tonight is my favorite Elton John song and I really hope he does that, but we'll see," Crane said.

The concert starts at 8:00 p.m.

Here's the set list:

  1. Bennie And The Jets
  2. Philadelphia Freedom
  3. Border Song
  4. Tiny Dancer
  5. Have Mercy On The Criminal
  6. Rocket Man
  7. Take Me To The Pilot
  8. Someone Saved My Life Tonight
  9. Levon
  10. Candle In The Wind (solo)
  11. Funeral For A Friend/Love Lies Bleeding
  12. Burn Down The Mission
  13. Sad Songs (Say So Much)
  14. Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me
  15. The Bitch Is Back
  16. I’m Still Standing
  17. Crocodile Rock
  18. Saturday’s Alright For Fighting
  19. Cold Heart (solo)
  20. Your Song
  21. Goodbye Yellow Brick Road

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Garth Brooks announces he'll stop doing stadium tours