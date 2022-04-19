The Rocket Man performing in Greensboro Tuesday night!

The Greensboro Coliseum will be packed Tuesday night for Elton John's concert.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Fans will finally 'feel the love' at the Greensboro Coliseum Tuesday night as Elton John takes the stage.

His concert in Greensboro was originally scheduled for May 23, 2020, but because of the pandemic was forced to reschedule to April 2022.

This is part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour which covers 5 continents and over 350 dates.

According to Elton John's website, after more than half a century on the road, the 75-year-old plans to retire from touring.

Jennifer Crane will arguably have one of the best seats in the house during the concert and she will get paid to be there.

"For three years, I've been waiting to see Elton John. I been to a lot of concerts, but that's kind of one of those bucket lists, rock icons, you know," Crane said.

She is an usher at the coliseum and will be working floor seats. She said she helps people find their seats or the nearest restroom, but all while listening to Elton John.

"Someone Saved My Life Tonight is my favorite Elton John song and I really hope he does that, but we'll see," Crane said.

The concert starts at 8:00 p.m.

Here's the set list: