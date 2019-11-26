CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Turns out Charlotte really loves Garth Brooks!

Tickets to his concert at Bank of America Stadium sold out in just 90 minutes -- all 74,000 tickets!



The concert will be on Saturday, May 2nd, 7:00 PM at Bank of America Stadium. It's Garth's first time in Charlotte, NC in 22 years. This will be the only North Carolina and South Carolina stop on The Stadium Tour!

Garth's concert will be in-the-round seating, which is when the stage is set up in the center of the floor right in the middle of the arena. Then, the "center ice" sections on both sides of the arena are facing the round stage.

Garth Brooks has been awarded CMA Entertainer of the Year seven times, a first for any artist.

Garth Brooks' current single, "Dive Bar,” was recorded with Blake Shelton. The day of its debut on country radio, “Dive Bar,” was the most added song with 135 total stations.

A little about Garth Brooks:

Garth the first artist in history to receive 7 Diamond awards for the now seven albums certified by the RIAA at over 10 million album sales each and remains the #1-selling solo artist in U.S. history certified by the RIAA with over 148 million album sales.

He has received every accolade the recording industry can bestow on an artist. Garth has been inducted into the International Songwriters Hall of Fame in New York, the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, Country Music Hall of Fame and most recently, the Musicians Hall of Fame.

