George Strait, Chris Stapleton extend stadium tour to include Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Write this down... George Strait and Chris Stapleton are extending their attendance-breaking stadium tour by adding nine new dates in 2024.

Also returning alongside the King of Country and Stapleton for the extended run of one-off stadium dates are special guests and GRAMMY Award-winning band Little Big Town.

The trio will perform at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina in June 2024.

Tickets to most shows go on sale next Friday, Sept. 22 at 10 a.m. local time via GeorgeStrait.com. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Friday, Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, Sept. 21 at 10 p.m. local time.

“I’ve always said we have the best fans in the world, and to see so many of them show up for these shows just makes us want to keep bringing them more,” Strait shared. “I’ve also missed performing in Las Vegas during NFR, so I’m happy to see that show come together in 2024. See you soon!”

George Strait w/ Chris Stapleton & special guests Little Big Town 2023 Stadium Shows:

May 4, 2024 Indianapolis, Ind. || Lucas Oil Stadium

May 11, 2024 Jacksonville, Fla. || EverBank Stadium

May 25, 2024 Ames, Iowa || Jack Trice Stadium

June 1, 2024 Charlotte, N.C. || Bank of America Stadium

June 8, 2024 East Rutherford, N.J. || MetLife Stadium

June 29, 2024 Salt Lake City, Utah || Rice Eccles Stadium

July 13, 2024 Detroit, Mich. || Ford Field

July 20, 2024 Chicago, Ill. || Soldier Field

Dec. 7, 2024 Las Vegas, Nev. || Allegiant Stadium