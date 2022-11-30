Northwest Guilford High director of bands nominated for Grammy

Brian McMath, director of bands at Northwest Guilford High is in the running as a semifinalist for the Grammys 2023 Music Educator Award.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The GRAMMYs, an award ceremony to honor excellence in the music and recording industry.

It’s not everyday someone right in the Triad is nominated for a Grammy award.

However, Brian McMath, director of bands at Northwest Guilford High School in Greensboro is in the running as a semifinalist for the Grammys 2023 Music Educator Award.

“So, this is the second time I’ve been nominated for the Grammy music educator award. Being a semifinalist means we’re in the top 25 of those that were nominated for this year,” McMath said. “I have been selected so far for the top 25. Hopefully in a couple weeks I get a phone call that I am a finalist, like I was in 2021.”

He was nominated for a Grammy for the Music Educator of The Year award for the 2021 Grammys but is now at a loss for words for the chance to win the award once again.

“It’s definitely something I don’t have words for, which is odd for me cause most people think I’m not able to be speechless,” McMath said.

He said he was nominated by one of his former student’s parents for the honor.

“It’s a former parent, of student graduated in 2018, 2019, is when they graduated, and I was talking to them, they knew I had been it before, and they helped me in the process, about it and we were talking about it, and she ended up nominating me again,” McMath said. “It was a lot, the fact that a former band parent still thinks enough after what 4 years, almost, still thinks enough to say hey, I think you deserve this award, I want to nominate you. It is very overwhelming, but is a great honor, for sure.”

McMath said one of his greatest joys as director of bands is getting the chance to not only leave an impact but instilling life skills into his students that could be passed on for generations to come.

