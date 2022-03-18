James Taylor coming to Charlotte in June

The concert will be on June 24 at the Spectrum Center.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Six-time Grammy Award winner James Taylor will play the Spectrum Center this summer.

Taylor and his All-Star Band have a series of shows that kick off in Canada in April.

Come June, the tour moves to the United States with shows in Columbia, South Carolina, on June 21, Knoxville, Tennessee, on June 22 and then moving to Charlotte on June 24.

When Taylor was 7, his family moved to Chapel Hill, North Carolina. There, his father became an assistant professor of medicine at UNC's School of Medicine where he later became the dean.

In 2017, WCNC Charlotte Anchor Sarah French spoke to Taylor about his Tar Heel State memories.

"It's a beautiful part of the world," Taylor told French.

He said his song "Carolina In My Mind" is very close to his heart.

"It just means a lot to me, a lot of memories are associated with it," Taylor said.

The presale of the Charlotte concert tickets starts Thursday, March 24 at 10 a.m.

After his Queen City concert, Taylor will hold another concert in Raleigh on June 25.

Taylor, best known for his hit songs during the 1970s like "Fire and Rain," "How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You)," and "Sweet Baby James," was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame back in 2000.

