The Music For A Sunday Evening In The Park series goes virtual

The long-standing music series is reaching thousands more through online concerts than the traditional way.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — For more than 40 years the Music For A Sunday Evening In The Park series has entertained the Triad with just about every genre of music you can imagine.

This year, of course, is different due to the pandemic but organizers say they have found a way.

"We decided to professionally broadcast the concerts live and see what developed. We still have the same wonderful quality of music but now it's broadcast through Facebook and we have been astonished at the success," said Ryan Deal of MUSEP.

"It's interesting. We probably get around 30-thousand views on our concerts which is a huge number compared to our traditional method. We have even talked loosely about keeping this virtual element even after the pandemic is over. It is that successful," said Deal.