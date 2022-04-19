My 2 Cents: I'm so happy live music is back!

WFMY's Stacey Spivey shares her love for live music and her excitement for going to her first concert since the pandemic began.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENSBORO, N.C. — After nearly 2 years of waiting, my husband and I are finally going to see Elton John in concert at the Greensboro Coliseum.

We actually bought the tickets for each other for Christmas in December 2019.

This will be my first concert since the pandemic, but definitely not my first concert.

My first concert was when I was 8-years-old. It was the 90's boy band, 98 Degrees. My mom even saved the ticket stub!

That's where my love for live music began.

I've seen everyone from Britney Spears, NSYNC and Backstreet Boys to Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Harry Styles.

There's just something about being in a venue and singing along with thousands of other people.

It's a couple of hours that you get to escape from reality, dance like no one's watching and sing at the top of your lungs, even if you have the worst singing voice.

Whether it's Elton John, Garth Brooks this summer, or just your praise band at church on Sunday, I'm so grateful live music is back!