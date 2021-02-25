Post Malone covers Hootie & the Blowfish song

The Columbia band's 1995 hit is part of virtual concert celebrating the 25th anniversary of Pokemon

COLUMBIA, S.C. — There may have been odder combinations but Post Malone and Hootie & the Blowfish is what's trending today.

The rapper/producer/singer/songwriter has released his version of the Columbia, SC, band's iconic "Only Wanna Be With You" as part of the 25th anniversary celebration of Pokemon.

The song was a hit in 1995 for Hootie and the Blowfish and will be part of Post Malone's virtual concert on Pokemon Day, Saturday, Feb. 27. The event can be viewed for free at 7 p.m. Saturday on The Official Pokémon YouTube and Twitch channels, and on Pokémon’s 25th-anniversary website.

Hootie & the Blowfish lead singer Darius Rucker seemed impressed with Malone's cover version, tweeting "This is awesome."

The smile in my face will not leave for a long time. This is awesome. My bro @PostMalone bringing it. Hell yes man!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/DPiNzxmwyu — Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) February 25, 2021