After a year off because of the pandemic, Reevestock returns for its 10th anniversary to Yadkin County.

ELKIN, N.C. — Reevestock in back! The Yadkin Valley music festival is back and better for another year, and we learned that it's raising money for a good cause too.

After taking a year off due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, Reevestock is back and betre than ever for their 10th anniversary.

And not only is this an opportunity to vibe out to a mix of bluegrass, old school rock, and folk, but you can help a Yadkin County student continue their education a the same time.

Sam Tayloe is the executive director for Reevesfest. He and his team are going to have the town of Elkin and the Reeves Theatre rocking on August 6th and 7th.

"really over the whole weekend, it's a pretty eclectic mix of music and different kinds of acts. Friday, we'll have a block party that kicks everything off with a really great friend of ours Emmanual Winter from Charlotte."

There are still plenty of tickets available, and all proceeds are going to a great local cause.

"We keep all the money raised in our community. It's a bit of a different scholarship. It's kind of open to more open to creative leadership, not necessarily GPA based, it's open to folks who are working more with folks."

Sam went on to say that these scholarships can be used by students to educate themselves however they feel fit.