2 time Grammy winner Rhiannon Gidden coming to Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two-time Grammy winner and 2023 Pulitzer Prize winner Rhiannon Giddens is coming to the Triad later this year!

The folk artist will be at the Carolina Theatre on Sept. 28, with tickets going on sale on Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m.

There are a few ways you can get early access to the tickets.

Rhiannon Giddens Fan Club members with a password get Early Access on May 16 at 10 a.m. Carolina Theatre Donors at the Producer or Executive Producer level et Early Access on May 17 at 10 a.m. Anyone eligible for CT Early Acess will have that available on May 18 at 10 a.m.

According to the Carolina Theatre website, tickets range from $35 to $125, depending on your seat.

Rhiannon Giddens super fans can even get a VIP experience for $175 including premium reserve tickets in the first 7 rows, pre-show Q&A, soundcheck and performance with Giddens, a signed poster and more.

Giddens will be releasing a new album "You're the One" on Aug. 18.

