Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announces 14 inductees for 2022: Dolly Parton, Pat Benatar, Eminem, Duran Duran make the list

The 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday, Nov. 5.

Introducing the new class of rock ‘n’ roll royalty.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland announced its list of 14 new inductees for 2022 on Wednesday morning.

So who’s in? Meet your new Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees who will be honored in this year's induction ceremony...

PERFORMER CATEGORY

Pat Benatar

Duran Duran (first-time nominee)

Eminem (first-time nominee, first year eligible)

Eurythmics

Dolly Parton (first-time nominee)

Lionel Richie (first-time nominee)

Carly Simon (first-time nominee)

*This category honors bands and solo artists who have created music in their careers with originality, impact and influence that has changed the course of rock 'n' roll.

MUSICAL EXCELLENCE AWARD

Judas Priest

Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis

*This category honors non-performing industry officials who have made a major influence on the creative development and growth of rock 'n' roll and music that has impacted youth culture.

EARLY INFLUENCE AWARD

Harry Belafonte

Elizabeth Cotten

*This category honors artists, musicians, songwriters and producers whose originality and influence creating music have made a dramatic impact on the industry.

AHMET ERTEGUN AWARD

Allen Grubman

Jimmy Iovine

Sylvia Robinson

*This category represents “artists, musicians, songwriters and producers whose originality and influence creating music have had a dramatic impact on music.”

You can explore the chapters below for in-depth bios on each of the 14 inductees.

“This diverse group of inductees each had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture and helped change the course of rock and roll,” said John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. “Their music moved generations and influenced so many artists that followed.”

FAN VOTE IMPACT

It’s worth noting that all five of the performers who topped the 2022 fan vote made this year’s induction – Duran Duran, Eminem, Pat Benatar, Eurythmics and Dolly Parton.

HOW IS DOLLY PARTON INCLUDED? DIDN'T SHE BOW OUT?

“Well, I'll accept gracefully,” Parton said in an interview with NPR’s Rachel Martin. “I would just say thanks and I'll accept it because the fans vote. But when I said that, it was always my belief that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was for the people in rock music, and I have found out lately that it's not necessarily that. But if they can't go there to be recognized, where do they go? So I just felt like I would be taking away from someone that maybe deserved it, certainly more than me, because I never considered myself a rock artist. But obviously, there's more to it than that.”

WHICH 2022 NOMINEES WEREN’T PICKED FOR INDUCTION?

The contenders who didn’t make the cut this year include:

Kate Bush

Rage Against The Machine

DEVO

Dionne Warwick

A Tribe Called Quest

New York Dolls

Beck

MC5

Fela Kuti

WHEN IS THE 2022 INDUCTION CEREMONY AND HOW CAN I WATCH?

Rock ‘n’ roll’s biggest night moves back to Los Angeles with the 2022 induction ceremony happening at the Microsoft Theater on Saturday, Nov. 5.

The ceremony will air at a later date on HBO and HBO Max. There will also be a radio simulcast on Sirius XM’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Radio channel 310 and SiriusXM’s Volume channel 106.

Tickets will be up for sale at a later date, but select Rock Hall donors and members get exclusive induction ticket opportunities. You can donate or join by June 30 to be eligible.

INDUCTION PROCESS: HOW INDUCTEES ARE SELECTED

A committee of more than 1,000 people, including former inductees, historians and members of the music industry voted to select the class of 2021. The annual Rock Hall fan vote also carries some weight in making the final decision.

To be eligible for induction, an individual artist or band must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination. Factors in determining the inductees are:

The artist's musical influence on other artists.

Length / depth of career and body of work.

Innovation and superiority in style / technique.

2022 marks the 37th annual Rock Hall induction.

Now that we have all that covered, crank up the music and explore the chapters below to learn more about each of this year's Rock Hall inductees!

Rock on!