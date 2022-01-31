My 2 Cents: Amazing science innovations

Eric Chilton talks about how science innovations are taking us to areas we never thought possible.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — I was watching a story this morning that literally made my jaw drop. Scientists at Tuffs University have genetically altered or engineered cells that can cause other cells around them to reproduce. Sounds strange, I know but as I went deeper into the article it made sense.

They are hoping that these cells can help regenerate cells in regions that have experienced trauma. Imagine a wound healing even faster thanks to these 'robotic' cells.

Now, let me explain the term 'robotic'. When most of us think about a robot we think of machinery but the scientists say a robot can be a living thing as well that has been programmed to do a task autonomously. And that's exactly what these cells will do.

Now, imagine the opposite. The cells can be programmed, so to speak, to stop cell growth. The scientists hope this will be possible as well to stop cancer cells from growing. THAT would be the best medical innovation in centuries.

It just made me realize a couple of things. One. I'm not that smart. And two, science has developed to a point that exceeds my imagination. I never thought that would be possible.

Here is the article if you want to check it out yourself.