My 2 Cents: Backhanded compliments

Eric Chilton gives us some good ammo when someone smarts off to us and we need a quick comeback that'll leave them scratching their heads.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As southerners, we all have been victims to a good 'ol fashioned backhanded compliment. It has always reminded me of something you would hear in Steel Magnolias or Designing Women but the art of the backhanded compliment is alive and well.

I saw an article online recently giving some pretty incredible examples. So, here you go...

That's a beautiful photo of you. I didn't even recognize you at first.

Ya know, your Instagram account makes you look so fun!

I wish I could be as relaxed as you are about messiness.

You clean up nice.

I did knot expect you to get that job! Congratulations.