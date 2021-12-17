My 2 Cents: Chris Kelly is NOT a cheapskate

Eric Chilton waited with anticipation to see if his buddy Chris Kelly from Rock 92 would reciprocate paying their lunch tab.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — You may remember a while back I had lunch with 2 Guys Named Chris host Chris Kelly. I picked on him mercilessly about being so cheap that when the bill arrived he got t-rex arms and I picked up the tab.

Now, understand that he would tell you to your face how cheap he is. He wears it like a badge! So, there is no offending him when it comes to His Royal Cheapness". We pick on one another quite a bit.

So, today rolls around and the tension builds as I watch him eat his burger. Finally, the check comes.

His eyes shift to me. Mine shift to him. And he does it! His arms extended to the check and he snatched it up like a champ!

So here I sit eating crow and realizing that he is not as cheap as once thought. But how many more lunches can he handle paying the bill. He may need a therapist if we keep this hoping for a long time. Oh, and I am NOT paying for that.