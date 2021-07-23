My 2 Cents: Coming full circle

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's no secret that I am a huge beach music and shag dancing fan. Since my brothers and sisters are a bit older than me I was listening to the music from as early as I can remember.

I can remember being at the Grand Strand in Myrtle and North Myertle Beach as a kid and hearing bands like The Tams, The Embers, The Catalinas and many others playing in venues along the ocean. I loved it. Little did I know that decades later me and my band would be playing at the O.D. Pavillion in North Myrtle.