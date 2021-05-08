My 2 Cents: Dad Jokes Pt 1

Eric Chilton talks about the beauty of the Dad joke.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Recently I've been consumed with Dad Jokes. I see them all over social media and there's never been a truer statement about Dad jokes than to say 'they're so bad, they're good'.

So for My 2 Cents today and tomorrow we will explore the art of the Dad Joke.

Here we go...first one. So Freddie Mercury Venus Williams and Bruno Mars all went into a bar... but they didn't planet! Get it?

recently I took a pole and 100% of the people inside the tent were upset that it collapsed! Ha Ha.

went to the ear doctor, not good news he said I'm losing some functionality. That was really hard to hear

You know 6:30 is the best time on the clock..... hands down.

This is my step ladder. I never knew my real ladder.

Which US state is known for having little tiny soft drinks? Minnesota.

So bad So now you know what that jokes are take that to your kids and get ready for every eye roll you've ever seen in your life all in one face.