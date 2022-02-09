My 2 Cents: Dad Jokes

Eric Chilton lets us in on a few gems that he thinks are some of the best dad jokes out there!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — OK, as a father of four I consider myself well-equipped to pass along some dad jokes. So, I dug into the memory bank to pull out a few gems. So, here we go.

How many telemarketers does it take to change a light bulb? One, but they insist on doing it while you're eating dinner.

I used to be addicted to the Hokey Pokey. But then I turned myself around.

Why do you never see elephants hiding in trees? Because they're so good at it!

I know a lot of good jokes about umbrellas but they just go over people's heads.

How do you tell the difference between an alligator and a crocodile? One you see later and one you see in a while.