My 2 Cents: Daddy daughter dance time

Eric Chilton shares his experience with his only daughter at a timeless tradition.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — So, when I heard about the Daddy-Daughter dance I casually mentioned it to my youngest, Drew. Not thinking that the nearly 9-year-old cutie would still want to go to one of these. She shocked me when she said that she couldn't wait. So, off we went.

Of course, she got her hair just right with the cutest curls I've ever seen. Then there was the make-up. (I wasn't quite ready for that part. LOL) We even bought her a new dress for the event.

I can't tell you how much fun this was. Watching her have such a great time with her friends and dancing down the "dance line" with her. Yes, we did the running man down the dance line. LOL

At the end of the night when all the prizes were given out and my little dancer was stuffed with pizza, we went home. As I tucked her in she said "I love you, Dad"....I didn't say it first.

My heart melted.

As a parent I want all parents of little ones out there to know that these moments, these precious moments are what it's all about.

I love you too Drew.