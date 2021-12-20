My 2 Cents: Eating out alone

Eric Chilton talks about how he never minds eating out alone but some of his friends and family think that's just weird.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — So, I have friends and relatives who think it's incredibly awkward to go to a restaurant and eat by yourself. It has never really bothered me at all and if anything, I enjoy the time alone. Although, most of you who know me know that I am talking to anyone that will listen. LOL. So today I set out with my cell phone to document an "alone lunch". No problem.

In fact, most people in today's world don't think twice about seeing a guy recording a video of himself at his table....alone. (That's exactly what I was doing).

Actually, it sounds worse when you say it out loud but when you do it it's not an issue. That's the world we live in.

So, the next time you think eating alone makes you less of a person or super awkward just watch this video. It's never a problem. And if it starts bugging you just look to the other side of the restaurant and come join me. LOL.