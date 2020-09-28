My 2 Cents: Realizing that time goes too fast.

Eric Chilton talks about the realization that your kids are growing up and leaving the "nest".

GREENSBORO, N.C. — So this weekend something unusual happened.

My littlest was at a sleepover, the next oldest was at a long playdate and the twins were out doing what teenagers do during their senior year in high school, hanging with friends.

I had the house to myself for an extended amount of time and usually, I would say "this is heaven, listen how quiet it is".

But this time the quiet was different. It was deafening. And I hated it. For the first time, I had a moment of calm to really soak in the feeling of not having kids in the house. Let's face it, I haven't had that feeling in nearly 20 years.

All of my older friends' words came flooding back to me. "Enjoy this while you can, they leave too soon."

Now I get it. Now I understand. It made me take a deep breath and begin a renewed effort to really see them. To really listen to everything they say. And to really love them even more (I don't think that last part is possible)

Young parents...I hate to sound like every old person you know but take it from another old guy. It's true. Enjoy even the newborn stage because life kicks into high gear the older you get.