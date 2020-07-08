My 2 Cents: Eric's "Letterman-esque" Top 5 List

Eric Chilton gives us his top 5 list of things said during a pandemic that wouldn't have made sense before.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — I always loved David Letterman's "Top Ten List". In my opinion, he was second only to my idol, Johnny Carson. So in light of how strange our world has become here is my Top 5 List (lower budget...can't afford 10).

From the home office in Whitsett, NC here is the....

"Top 5 Things Said During a Pandemic That Wouldn't Have Made Since Before".

5. "Don't hug your mother, it's not safe!"

(wouldn't have made sense.)

4. "I have an idea! Let's go talk to Granny through the window!"

(wouldn't have made sense.)

3. "It's so thoughtful when your waiter wears latex gloves."

(wouldn't have made sense.)

2. "That Johnson boy is so respectful. He won't shake anybody's hand!"

(wouldn't have made sense.)

and the number one thing said during a pandemic that wouldn't have made sense before....

1. OF COURSE I'M WEARING A MASK TO GO TO THE BANK!"