My 2 Cents: Getting the kids ready for school

Eric Chilton gives us a few tips from the experts on how to transition the kids back-to-school.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Hey, it's time for My 2 Cents and I don't know about you but this summer just flew by and what do we think of when August 1 rolls around? Back-to-school! So, I did some online research and Smart Neighbor.com had a pretty cool article.

So, parents if you're trying to get your kids ready for school physically and psychologically they had some tips for us. First is the bedtime routine. It is always a problem getting back into the swing of things and they say at least one week out start the kids back into that routine that way they're not so grumpy in the morning when school actually starts.

Secondly, reconnect with some of their friends so that they get kind of get reacquainted with people that they associate with school. It's kind of a power in numbers kind of thing.

Definitely visit the school for the open house, if your kids are that young, just because getting in that building especially if they're going to a different school like transitioning to middle school or high school. Do the open house thing so they can see the surroundings making it less of a shock when they get there the first day.

Finally, there's this tip, which I love. Make the last few days of summer fun. Don't try to get them back into the reading and studying just yet because teachers will probably do a little reviewing the first week or so anyway. Plan a few special outings to celebrate the last week before school.